ECPD Investigating Child Luring Attempts Near Flying Hills Elementary

Flying Hills Elementary School in El Cajon sent a letter Wednesday warning parents of two luring attempts near the campus this week.

The first incident happened Monday afternoon and was reported Tuesday. A student was walking down Swallow Drive with her younger sister and grandma when a man approached them and told them to come with him, telling them he "is not scary," the school said.

The man was described as an older Caucasian with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black baseball cap and a Volcom brand backpack, and he was smoking, according to the school.

The second incident happened after school Tuesday when a student walking on Heron Avenue when a Caucasian man in his 20s driving a red Honda or Toyota pulled over and tried to the lure the student to his car.

"Our student did the right thing by going to a neighbor's house and the police were called. El Cajon Police have been notified and are actively pursuing both cases," the school said.

The second suspect was seen wearing a black hat, red shirt, and had a mustache.

In a letter sent out Wednesday, Flying Hills Principal Mike Kuhfal reminded parents that anonymous tips can be made on Crime Stoppers' website or by calling (888) 580-8477.

"Please help us to remind [students] to always be aware of their environment when making their way to or from school. If possible, please advise them to walk in pairs or groups and remind them to never to engage with strangers. Additionally, please ask them to immediately report any inappropriate, suspicious, or illegal activity to school officials," Kuhfal said.

One parent told NBC 7 he was surprised someone would attempt to lure a child in an area so heavily populated.

"There's always people walking with dogs and a lot of traffic and for someone to be that bold is scary," William Vejar said.

The El Cajon Police Department has not said if the suspect is the same man suspected in a sexual harassment case involving a child who was approached by a man while walking to Cajon Valley Middle School this week.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was also investigating a child luring attempt near Lakeside Middle School.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.