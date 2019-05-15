SDSO Investigating Child Luring Attempt Near Lakeside Middle School

Multiple child luring attempts and a sexual harassment incident involving a student are under investigation. NBC 7's Omari Fleming explains. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

A stranger tried to lure a Lakeside Middle School student into his car Wednesday morning, deputies confirmed.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the student was walking near Woodside Avenue and Winter Gardens Boulevard on their way to campus when they were approached by a man in a blue car.

The student ignored the man and kept walking. Once at school, the student reported the incident to school staff, according to the sheriff's department.

Lakeside Middle School sent out a letter to parents Wednesday that said the man was a passenger in a car driven by a woman. The man pointed to the student and made motions calling the student his way. The school says the driver never rolled down his window or made verbal contact.

"We urge all students to report anything suspicious and we investigate any incidents that may involve the possible safety of LMS students going to and from school. Please talk to your child and remind them if anybody does anything suspicious, report it immediately and do not hesitate to contact law enforcement if they feel something might be wrong," the letter said.

The SDSO is investigating the incident.

Lakeside Middle School is located at 11833 Woodside Avenue in Lakeside.

No other information was available.

