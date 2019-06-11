Statewide Flex Alert Issued Until Tuesday Night

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued by the California Independent System Operator Corporation (ISO) for Tuesday until 10 p.m. due to high temperatures and energy demand.

Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, the ISO said.

To help conserve electricity, the ISO asks customers to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and to use fans to cool homes.

They also advise homeowners use major appliances in the morning or late evening and turn off lights and appliances that aren’t necessary.

A heat wave moving into the southern California region is sending temperatures soaring. Temperatures on Monday broke records, and Tuesday's could do the same.

Other factors such as limited natural gas supplies, high wildfire risks and fewer electricity imports also contribute to a Flex Alert.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the lower deserts, including the Anza-Borrego Desert, from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A less severe heat advisory was issued for inland areas, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo.

An excessive heat warning or heat advisory is issued when there is a risk for heat illness. The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

More information about Flex Alerts can be found on the California ISO’s website.