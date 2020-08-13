‘Long-Duration' and ‘Dangerous' Heat Wave to Sweep San Diego County

A “long-duration” heat wave will sweep San Diego County this weekend with the potential for near-record high temperatures in some parts of the region.

The National Weather Service calls this a “dangerous long-duration heat wave.” It’ll impact all of Southern California, spanning San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Imperial counties.

The NWS said the heat wave is concerning for two reasons: it’ll last five to six days and it’ll also be warm at night, offering little reprieve.

To that end, an excessive heat warning will go into effect at 12 p.m. Friday for San Diego County. That warning will last through at least 9 p.m. Monday (Aug. 17).



“This stretches through the entire weekend,” NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen explained. “Remember, you have to stay hydrated; drink plenty of water.”

Parveen said the temps have been slowly rising all week but on Friday, the heat wave will be hard to ignore.

“We could be close to some record highs in the county,” she added.

And it’ll last a while.

Parveen said she’s not expecting much relief early next week, and the hot temps will continue.

🌡️ High temperatures are expected to peak this weekend. Monday should be slightly milder, but the heat will crank back up Tuesday into Wednesday.



The NWS said it’ll be hottest in the deserts and Inland Empire, with temps from 98 to possibly 118 degrees (in the low SoCal deserts).

San Diego County valleys are expected to hit between 92 and 104 degrees.

The NWS said the temps will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year in areas away from the coast.

As always, heat like this can cause heat-related illness, so the NWS and Parveen say its best to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids and never leave kids or pets unattended in parked cars.

Outdoor activities should be limited to early morning or evening, too.

Remember, San Diego County runs several Cool Zones, and these may be a good place to go for relief from the heat.