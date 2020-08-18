More Rotating Outages Possible in San Diego

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) anticipates initiating rotating power shut-offs again on Tuesday until 6 p.m.

CAISO said it would issue a Stage 3 Emergency, like it has in three of the previous four days, if forced outages are imminent. San Diego Gas & Electric has not yet been informed that rotating outages will be induced in our region.

If the emergency is ordered, customers whose circuit numbers are listed here will be affected. To determine if you live in one of the grids affected, check your SDG&E bill for your circuit number and compare it to the list once a rotating outage is announced.

The agency applauded Californians for evening energy conservation efforts that saved parts of the state from experiencing outages between 4 and 5 p.m.

#ItsWorking #CA. Your conservation is making a difference; we can see the demand curve going down! No outages in the 4-5 pm hour. Projected resource deficit for 5-6 pm: 308 MW. #EveryMWCounts — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020

Whether shutoffs will be ordered throughout the rest of the evening remains to be seen.

Rotating outages ordered last Friday were the first in nearly two decades. They came at the onset of a heat wave that sent energy usage soaring and strained California's electricity systems.

"Although a Stage Emergency is a significant inconvenience to those affected by rotating power interruptions, it is preferable to manage an emergency with controlled measures rather than let it cause widespread and more prolonged disruption," CAISO said.

Power stayed on Monday night, but more outages could come later this week. NBC 7's Dave Summers explains.

SDG&E was notified about rotating outages in its service area Monday but said residents did well enough conserving energy during peak hours to avoid any blackouts.

During a rotating outage, about 100,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers at a time may have their power cut off for about an hour. SDG&E will simultaneously cut power to about a half-dozen grids before moving on to another half-dozen the following hour

California is under a Flex Alert through Thursday -- a voluntary call to conserve energy usage between 3-10 p.m. -- which can help avoid entering the next level of emergency.

SDG&E said that, to avoid rotating outages in the future, energy conservation is "urgently needed."

"Energy conservation remains essential to help avoid the need for rotating outages, as well as the duration of outages and the number of customers affected. Everyone is urged to do their part to cut back on energy use during this critical time," the agency said.

The CAISO offered a series of tips to conserve power, including:

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m.

Setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Using fans and keeping drapes drawn

Reducing the use of pool pumps

SDG&E said the forced outages could affect 100,000 customers. NBC 7's Alexis Rivas has the details.

SDG&E also recommends that residents have flashlights and batteries. Those who rely on electric or battery-dependent medical technologies, such as breathing machines, power wheelchairs/scooters, and home oxygen or dialysis, should be prepared to activate their emergency plan.

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.

San Diego County and the majority of the state were in the midst of a brutal heat wave that was sending temperatures into triple digits. An excessive heat warning set to expire on Monday was extended until Thursday in San Diego County.