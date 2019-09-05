Spring Valley Motorcycle Hit by Firetruck Crash Trapped

A motorcyclist was hit by a San Miguel Fire District fire engine leaving the rider pinned underneath.

The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on Paradise Valley road in Spring Valley when he crashed into the firetruck.

A witness told NBC 7 the truck was making a right turn into an apartment building and the motorcyclist collided with it.

The rider was conscious when he was being taken away by an ambulance, a witness said. The CHP said the rider was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

No other information was available.

