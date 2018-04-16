San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has committed to reinvestigating the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau at Spreckels Mansion.

Zahau's death was determined a suicide by the Sheriff's Department and San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office (ME), but earlier this month a jury determined that Adam Shacknai, the defendant in a wrongful death suit brought on by Zahau's family, was responsible for her death.

Adam Shacknai is the brother of Zahau's former boyfriend, millionaire Jonah Shacknai, and was the last person to see Rebecca alive. She was found by Adam Shacknai hanging from the balcony at Jonah's home.

Sheriff Gore released a statement Monday saying the decision came after meeting with the Zahau family's attorneys.

We Stand by Our 'Comprehensive Investigation' of Zahau's Death: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it stands by the conclusion of its "comprehensive investigation" of the death of Rebecca Zahau. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018)

"While no new evidence was presented, new analysis of existing evidence was presented in the recently concluded civil trial. In the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness, we have agreed to undertake a fresh review of the case, by investigators who have had no prior involvement with the case, to evaluate the new information," the statement read in part.

Gore was at first surprised by the civil verdict in the mysterious death case and found the theory presented by the family’s attorney “not logical."

He said in the statement that the investigation would take at least 90 days, and said when it is done the SDSO will meet once again with Zahau family attorneys.

“There’s just no physical evidence or eyewitness evidence to tie Adam Shacknai to this murder. There’s no DNA, there’s no fingerprints,” Sheriff Gore said to KSWB in a live TV interview on April 5. “It’s interesting the attorney Mr. Greer managed to turn that into a theory that the crime scene had been wiped clean which is really difficult to do in this scientific age we live in.”

The sheriff also said the theory that someone would stage the Zahau death in the manner she was killed is not logical.

Jurors in the wrongful death lawsuit voted 9 to 3 that Shacknai battered Zahau and that his actions caused her death. They determined Shacknai owed Zahau's mother, Pari Zahau, approximately $5,167,000 in damages.

Watch the Verdict in Full in the Case of Adam Shacknai and Rebecca Zahau

NBC 7 has been covering the case of the mysterious death at the Spreckels mansion in Coronado since July 2011. Here is the reading of the verdict in the wrongful death civil trial of Adam Shacknai. (Published Thursday, April 5, 2018)

Hours after the verdict was read, San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Lt. Karen Stubkjaer sent a statement to NBC 7.

"We completed a comprehensive and professional investigation and stand behind it. We have no further comment about this civil lawsuit," she said.

They later released a second statement that said:

"The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is aware of the recent verdict in the Rebecca Zahau wrongful death civil suit. We have cooperated with all parties on the presentation of evidence and testimony during the trial. Our thoughts are with the Zahau Family as they relive the tragic death of their daughter and sister, Rebecca.

In regards to the criminal investigation, the Sheriff's Department stands by the findings of the Medical Examiner's Office and our investigators. These findings were supported by forensic evidence and medical examinations. We are always open to reviewing any evidence that could impact our conclusions. Additionally, we are also willing to meet with the Zahau Family to look at any new evidence that came out of the civil trial."

The department has collected information regarding its efforts on a special website labeled "Coronado Death Investigation."

KSBW also asked Gore if he changed his mind about reopening the Zahau case because his political challenger had suggested he would reopen the case, Gore said he was saddened to see the Zahau family and their attorney bring politics into the investigation.