Search for Burglary Suspects After Pursuit Ends in Chula Vista

Authorities are searching for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in Chula Vista following a short high-speed pursuit Wednesday night.

The burglary occurred Tuesday between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Cascade Place near E Palomar Street, according to Chula Vista police.

The resident noticed the suspect's vehicle was captured on his surveillance cameras and submitted the photos to police.

Wednesday, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers spotted the suspected vehicle in the area of Otay Ranch Mall.

When they attempted to pull the car over, a short pursuit began.

The driver left the car on the 1000 block of Waterville Lake Road near Laguna Seca Loop and ran off on foot, along with three other suspects who were also inside the car, police said.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area as they search for the suspects.

Passports, military ID's and a shotgun were found inside the car, police said. At this point, they have not determined if those items were stolen.

A live bunny was also found inside the car, police said.

No other information was available.

