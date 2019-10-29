About 33,000 homes and businesses could have their power shut off to prevent fires from downed power lines as Santa Ana winds increase this week, San Diego Gas & Electric said.

The utility company notified customers Monday to the potential planned outages, which they call a "last resort" measure to prevent a wildfire that could spark from downed power lines.

Southern California could see the strongest winds of the season during a Red Flag Warning set to take effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. The strongest winds were expected on Wednesday in Los Angeles-area mountain ridges.

In San Diego County, wind gusts were expected to be in the 50 mile-per-hour range for the foothills. Isolated gusts at mountain ridgetops could reach over 70 mph, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

A Red Flag Warning means the combination of gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity that make the perfect conditions for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly.

Customers that could affected by the planned outages live in wind-prone areas and are considered "high-risk," SDG&E said.

The communities alerted include: Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Dulzura, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Jacumba, Jamul, Julian, Lakeside, Mount Laguna, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Pine Valley, Potrero, Poway, Ramona, Ranchita, Rancho Santa Fe, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ysabel, Valley Center, and Warner Springs.

To see a map of potentially affected communities, click here. A real-time outage map can be found here.

Last week -- amid another Red Flag Warning in San Diego County -- SDG&E cut power to, at one point, close to 20,000 people. Some of those communities were forced to cancel classes due to the lack of power.

Fall is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's 10-most destructive wildfires occurred in October -- many fueled by monster winds, including Santa Ana gusts.

