Even with dying Santa Ana winds, there is still a high risk of fires in San Diego. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more.

Santa Ana winds shifted on Monday to give San Diego County a brief break from dry gusts before another bout of fire weather takes hold this week.

Cal Fire San Diego wasn't using the cooler temperatures and less-breezy conditions as an opportunity to let their guard down. The agency has remained staffed up since last week.

"We know the weather’s going to continue to be a problem for us so we kept all that stuff staffed and not just for San Diego County but to help out our surrounding counties if they end up getting a fire as well," Cal Fire Captain and Public Information Officer Thomas Shoots said.

The respite will be short lived. The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch to take effect on Tuesday evening, when the next Santa Ana wind event was expected to move in.

Cal Fire Warns Wildfire Danger Continues This Week

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes spoke to a Cal Fire spokesman who said residents must remain alert. (Published Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019)

During that time, easterly winds were expected to be in the 25 to 35 miles per hour range with the strongest gusts expected on Wednesday. Daytime humidity levels would hover around 5 percent.

With those conditions, any wildfire that sparks has the potential to grow rapidly, the NWS said.

The wildfire threat remained high across California. On Monday, a fast-moving brush fire started near The Getty Center in Los Angeles, burning homes and forcing evacuations in neighborhoods on Los Angeles' Westside.

The area was under a Red Flag Warning, a more severe fire weather alert, when the fire erupted. The warning means critical fire-fueling weather was expected.

San Diego County was under a Red Flag Warning last week when two brush fires sparked. The Miller Fire in Valley Center destroyed three outbuildings before it was fully contained over the weekend and the Sawday Fire in Ramona was 98 percent surrounded by Monday after scorching nearly 100 acres.