Leslie Gollub, left, and Gretchen Gordon hug at a vigil held to support the victims of Saturday's shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Poway, Calif. A man opened fire Saturday inside the synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Community groups and law enforcement officials will gather in San Diego’s North County Wednesday for an educational forum about hate crimes and the rising concerns – both locally and nationally – stemming from violence against houses of worship.

The forum takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMahan House at California State University San Marcos. The event – presented by the San Diego Regional Hate Crimes Coalition – will be moderated by Telemundo 20 reporter Sergio Flores; NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will livestream the event online atop this article.

The forum comes nearly four months after a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Poway. On April 27 – the last day of Passover – suspect John Earnest allegedly attacked the Chabad of Poway, killing worshipper Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60. Three others were also wounded in the shooting: Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, 8-year-old Noya Dahan, and her uncle, Almog Peretz.

After being arrested for the synagogue attack, police said Earnest confessed to an incident in March in which he allegedly set fire to a mosque in Escondido. Earnest has pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges and dozens of other state and federal criminal charges.

Wednesday’s forum will feature speakers such as Yusef Miller, on behalf of the Muslim community in the North County. Miller served as the spokesman for the community following the mosque arson attack.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office are also expected to be there, as well as advocates for victims and witnesses. Other featured guests include a security specialist who can give insight on protecting houses of worship, and a representative from the National Conflict Resolution Center. Panel discussions will also include members of law enforcement and the Anti-Defamation League.

Organizers hope the forum will help educate faith centers on the issues surrounding hate crimes and ways to make improvements on security and safety systems.

The forum is open to all. The McMahan House is located at 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. Parking is available on Craven Road.