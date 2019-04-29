NBC 7 Audra Stafford reports on the preparations for a funeral service to honor the victim of the Chabad of Poway shooting.

Family members will be joined by friends and neighbors as they gather Monday to honor Lori Gilbert-Kaye, the woman shot and killed while attending Passover service at Chabad of Poway.

Kaye was described by one friend as a pillar of San Diego's Jewish community. The 60-year-old was attending Saturday's service to pay tribute to her late mother with a traditional prayer for the dead when she was confronted by a gunman.

Kaye was standing in the lobby of the temple just before 11:30 a.m. when she stepped between Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein and the 19-year-old San Diego man who fired several shots from what police described as a rifle.

"In my own interpretation, Lori took the bullet for all of us," Goldstein said outside the synagogue a day after the deadly shooting. "She didn’t deserve to die right in front of my eyes."

