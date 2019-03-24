Local deputies and Escondido police are investigating an alleged arson attack at the Islamic Center of Escondido. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 4 hours ago)

Local law enforcement launched an investigation into an alleged arson attack at an Escondido, California, mosque Sunday morning, where the suspect left a note referencing the terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 50 worshippers.

The fire broke out at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at Dar-ul-Arqam, in what police are investigating as arson and a hate crime.

“Morning prayer normally happens very early in the morning,” said Yusef Miller, a member of the Muslim community in Escondido. “And (the fire) happened before the morning prayer, so that people would be in more attendance at that time. So fortunately, God bless that it didn’t happen that way.”

There was visible scorching to one side of the mosque, Lick said. It appeared that the fire’s damage was contained to this area of the building, located near the intersection of West 6th Avenue and South Escondido Boulevard.

Dar-ul-Arqam was created four years ago and serves a community of several hundred people in Escondido, Miller said.

“High tension,” Miller told NBC 7. “We’re not surprised by this incident. But, we’re very on edge right now.”

Escondido Police Department Lt. Chris Lick told NBC 7 several people were inside the mosque at the time of the fire. They were able to put out the fire before firefighters arrived on scene.

“There are people who sleep there overnight,” Miller said. “They heard the sounds, they smelled some funny smells, and there was a letter saying something connecting to New Zealand at the same time. So, this made everybody especially on edge.”

Police said the suspect left a note in the mosque’s parking lot referencing the New Zealand attacks.

“At this time, we’re just going to leave it as - it was a reference to the New Zealand shooting,” Lick said.

The Escondido Fire Department, the Escondido Police Department, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit responded to the scene.

The stretch of West 6th Avenue in front of the mosque has been closed while officials continue to investigate.

“We’re going to stay vigilant. We’re not going to close down this mosque yet. People are still going to come pray,” Miller said. “We won’t stop praying. We won’t stop gathering.”

Police did not have a description of the suspect, and no arrests have been made at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Hours after the New Zealand terrorist attacks, San Diego Muslims unified in worship during a prayer at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Days later, a vigil was held at Balboa Park in honor of the victims of the New Zealand massacre.

Following the attacks, Lick said the Escondido Police Department began doing extra patrols in the area.

“Everybody should stay absolutely vigilant and watchful over their prayer centers. If there are people in the neighbor that are not supposed to be there, please give us a call,” Lick told NBC 7. “We have also just re-doubled our efforts in terms of making sure that there’s a high police presence in the area.”

Miller said that, “Although we are heightened in our awareness, we’re still resolved in the idea that there are people here that love us and support us.”

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

