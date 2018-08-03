San Diego Victims of Vegas Shooting Don't Want to Dwell on Final Report

San Diego victims of the Las Vegas shooting say they want to focus on the positive and move on in response to the final report on the shooting released Thursday.

After a 10-month investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department still don’t know why Stephen Paddock opened fire and killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more at the Route 91 country music festival.

The report identified Paddock as the lone gunman and that no one was involved in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Lauren Kyander, the girlfriend of Zack Mesker, the San Marcos man who was shot in the back, say it doesn’t matter what the reason was at this point, they just want to move on and forget the day ever happened.

“We are doing good and still healing,” she said. “We do not want to look back on that day.”

The reaction was the same for Tina Frost’s family, who did not want to comment on the report. Frost was shot in the face and lost an eye as a result.

The family is trying to focus on the positive, on Frost improving and getting her life back, family friend and spokeswoman Amy Klinger said.

Frost’s family is talking to an attorney in San Diego on a possible lawsuit. More than 2,500 victims of the shooting have filed suits against MGM Resorts International, the parent company of the Mandalay Bay Resort where the shooting happened.

In a bold move last month, MGM sued the victims to protect itself from liability under the Safety Act passed after Sept. 11 to protect corporations from lawsuits following a terrorist attack.

As with many of the victims of the massacre, the wounds, both psychologically and physically, have yet to heal.

Responds Glitch Could Be Present in Thousands of Smart Water Meters

Mesker was attending the festival and was shot in the back as he tried to escape. The bullet went through his lower back and abdomen and out his leg.

He is now back in the hospital for another surgery. He has not returned to work since shooting, Kyander said.

She just hopes everything to be over soon.

Frost is the same boat. She underwent another surgery on her eye at the end of June and will need more surgeries to reconstruct her eye, her family said on their GoFundMe page.

Frost and her boyfriend, Austin Hughes, who carried her to safety following the shooting, have been living with her parents in Maryland. They hope to return to San Diego once she's recovered.