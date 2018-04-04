San Diego Repairs 800 Miles of City Streets: Mayor

Tuesday the mayor said the city is ahead of schedule on its five-year goal. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

The City of San Diego marked a milestone Tuesday - 800 miles of road repairs in just three years.

Mallard Street represents more than 800 miles worth of street repairs done by the city since Mayor Kevin Faulconer pledged to fix 1000 miles of city roads by June of 2020. He made the promise in 2015.

For residents of Mallard Street, the repairs are welcome but further uptown in Tierrasanta, NBC 7 heard a different story.

Gail Sims said Tortuga Road was marked as done among the 800 miles of street repairs but it’s not.

According to the city map of repairs, Tortuga Road got an asphalt overlay in July of 2017. When NBC 7 went to see the repairs Tuesday, there were potholes and cracks in a section of the road.

NBC 7 spoke with a city representative who told us Tortuga Road and Court were incorrectly included in that 800 miles of road repairs, and listed as complete on the city’s map.

That representative says that stretch only represents 0.23 miles and that the city has still completed more than 800 miles worth of repairs. As for when the residents along Tortuga Road and Court can expect those repairs to resume, he did not give a timeline.

Sims says that street hasn’t been repaired since the 1979s.

“I appreciate the time that they are doing to redo the streets here. SD does have an issue with it, but I think that our community is important and has been very patient and I think it is our turn,” Sims said.