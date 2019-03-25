Just over a month after the San Diego City Council repealed a law that made it illegal for people to live inside their vehicles, the mayor on Monday announced a new proposal to again restrict it.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said that since the law was repealed with a unanimous vote on Feb. 10, the city has been inundated with hundreds of complaints from residents regarding people living in their cars on residential streets and in parking lots.

The mayor's proposal would once again make it illegal to live in cars within the city of San Diego with the exception of certain designated lots. Part of his proposal would expand an existing "safe parking program" to give people living out of their cars more options.

The safe parking program has been around since 2010. The nonprofit organization Dreams for Change opened the first lot along State Route 94 at 28th Street and a second location on Balboa Avenue, according to the information service 2-1-1 San Diego.

Law Changes for Homeless Living in Cars

The City of San Diego changed its law on living in cars, now allowing homeless individuals to do so. NBC 7's Melissa Adan has more. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019)

The city added two lots in Kearny Mesa through a partnership with Jewish Family Service last year. An additional three lots, sheltering about 100 cars would be added through the mayor's proposal, though where those lots would be located was not specified.

The safe parking program not only provides San Diegans with a safe space to stay in their cars but also connects them with employment, family wellness, and other basic services.

Faulconer said the proposal was meant to help homelessness in San Diego while not allowing "conduct that takes advantage of San Diego’s generosity and destroys the quality of life in our communities."

The proposal will officially be introduced at an April 17 Public Safety and Liveable Neighborhoods committee meeting.

Last summer, before the ordinance was overturned, a judge ordered San Diego police to stop ticketing people living in their vehicles because the law was too vague to enforce.

The revocation of the law allowed anyone to legally live in their car or RV as long as they follow the posted signs and do not park in the same location for more than 72 hours.

Faulconer was joined by San Diego police Chief David Nisleit, Council member Jen Campbell and other city leaders to outline the plan.