Tijuana

Michelin-recognized Tacos El Franc opens taqueria in National City

The restaurant is located in Westfield's Plaza Bonita in National City, next to Broken Yolk Cafe.

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Tacos El Franc in National City on June 11, 2025.
Brenda Gregorio-Nieto/NBC 7

Tacos El Franc, one of Tijuana's most popular taquerías, opened its first U.S. restaurant in San Diego on Wednesday.

"After many years of waiting, we've made our way across the border," said Roberto Kelly, one of the main partners of the restaurant.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The restaurant is located in Westfield's Plaza Bonita in National City, next to Broken Yolk Cafe. The restaurant offers two terraces, a bar, and ample seating inside.

Tacos El Franc in Westfield's Plaza Bonita in National City on June 11, 2025.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

National City was an obvious expansion option for Kelly because of its proximity to the southern border and the space.

"The biggest issue we have in Tijuana is that there are no parking spaces, and here we have thousands. Between having thousands of parking spaces, a pretty big restaurant space, we couldn't have picked a better place to open the first one," he said.

Since Tacos El Franc was featured in the Michelin Guide in 2024 and 2025, Kelly was determined to bring the same flavors and taste to the U.S.

"We dedicated a couple of years to make sure that we could transfer the same taco. We wanted to be fair to our customers," Kelly said.

Tacos El Franc started as a taco stand on a street corner in Tijuana in 1974 by Javier Valdez. It wasn't until 1996 when they opened Tacos El Franc in Zona Río, Tijuana, which is where most people know Tacos El Franc from, Kelly said.

Tacos El Franc's Tijuana location in an undated image.
TELEMUNDO 20
Tacos El Franc's Tijuana location in an undated image.

Relevant content:

Chula Vista Jan 6, 2024

From Tijuana to Chula Vista: Las Ahumaderas, taco shop spin-off now open

Chula Vista Dec 4, 2024

Boxing champ Canelo Álvarez's 1st US taco shop set to enter the ring in Chula Vista

What's on the menu at San Diego's Tacos El Franc?

The menu is very similar to the one offered in Tijuana. It still includes the crowd favorites: Tacos de Adobada, Asada, Cabeza, Suadero, Tripa, quesadillas and fries.

Tacos El Franc in Westfield's Plaza Bonita in National City on June 11, 2025.

We're a place where they are going to come and eat authentic tacos as if they were on the other side of the border,

Kelly said

Kelly also says they are working towards opening a second location in San Diego.

This article tagged under:

TijuanaNational City
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us