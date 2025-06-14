San Diegans prepare for ‘No Kings' demonstrations also planned nationwide

The group organizing the "No Kings" protests listed 12 locations for demonstrations around San Diego County as of Friday night.

Organizers say the events are a direct response to President Donald Trump's order for a military parade set for Saturday evening in Washington, D.C. NBC News reported the parade is costing taxpayers as much as $45 million.

Two of the largest local demonstrations will take place downtown at Waterfront Park, next to the San Diego County Administration Building, and at Civic Center Plaza.

NBC 7 spoke with people on the plaza Friday afternoon.

"We're Americans. It's our right to protest, as long as it's peaceful," said Robert Soderstrom of Imperial Beach, who was waiting for a business appointment.

Larry Simpson was walking home to the East Village.

"As a people and as a nation, we have to let them (Trump administration) know how we really feel because at the White House, they'll tell you lies all day long and serve it up with cookies and milk," Simpson said.

Lt. Travis Easter with the San Diego Police Department spoke to reporters on Friday about law enforcement plans for the protests.

"Everybody is on the same page to make sure this is a peaceful demonstration," he said. "Nobody wants to see this go sideways."

It is not the duty of local police to enforce national immigration laws, so Lt. Easter said officers will not. Instead, they will focus on safety and enforcement of the First Amendment.

"People have the right to speak. It doesn't matter their viewpoint. No matter where people stand (on principle), our role is to support the U.S. Constitution," he said.