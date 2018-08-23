Judge Blocks City of San Diego From Ticketing Homeless

A judge has temporarily blocked the city of San Diego from ticketing people for sleeping in their cars.

Under a local ordinance, it's illegal to sleep in a car parked along a public street or parking lot in San Diego.

However, a lawsuit was filed recently by a group of San Diegans who say they have nowhere else to go.

The city now has 30 days to comply with the judge's order.

Group Calls for Suspension of Arrests, Ticketing of Homeless

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews is downtown where the group is asking Mayor Kevin Faulconer to revise his strategy and help the city's homeless. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017)

The judge declined a request to also block the city from ticketing recreational vehicles that are parked on city streets overnight.

The latest numbers released in March 2018 show fewer than 5,000 people are homeless within city limits.

However, the city has 57 percent of the homeless individuals in the region, according to the Point in Time Count figures.

In 2017, it was estimated there were 5,621 unsheltered homeless people in the county and 3.495 sheltered homeless people.