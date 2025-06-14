Punchless Padres lose series opener in Arizona

Friday night started so well for the Padres.

Opening a three game series in Arizona, Fernando Tatis Jr. lined the first pitch of the game from Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson into the right field corner for a double, then tagged up on a Luis Arraez liner to centerfield, forcing a bad throw by Alec Thomas that allowed Tati to score. Three pitches in, the Friars had a 1-0 lead.

They didn't score again as their bats did another disappearing act in a frustrating 5-1 loss to the snakes.

Tatis Jr.'s double was their only extra-base hit (to go with five singles), they went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and grounded into a pair of backbreaking double plays. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks only had one more hit but dialed into a whole lot more power.

All-Star Corbin Carrol and former Padre Josh Naylor both launched solo homers off San Diego starter Stephen Kolek, who allowed all five runs in just 4.2 innings. If there's a silver lining it's the Padres bullpen was stellar. Sean Reynolds, Wandy Peralta, and David Morgan combined for 3.2 hitless innings to at least give the offense a chance to mount a comeback.

The Padres try to even the series on Saturday evening with Ryan Bergert on the mound against Zac Gallen.