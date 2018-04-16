Some local leaders are calling on county officials to back a lawsuit challenging California's so-called sanctuary designation. Meanwhile, others rally in support. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports.

Ahead of a vote to decide if San Diego County will throw its support behind a lawsuit against California’s so-called "Sanctuary" laws, supporters and opponents rallied Monday to sway opinion.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider Tuesday joining the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the state of California over laws that limit police collaboration with immigration enforcement agents.

At least a dozen local governments statewide, including Escondido, have voted to either join or support the lawsuit or to create resolutions that oppose the state’s position.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Escondido Mayor Sam Abed, San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond and others gathered in North County to urge the board to support the Trump Administration’s lawsuit. The group believes California’s sanctuary laws are unconstitutional.

Immigration has been a hot topic across the country since President Donald Trump campaigned in 2016 on promises of tougher enforcement and a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Under Democratic leadership, California has enacted a series of laws in recent years aimed at helping immigrants, including issuing driver licenses regardless of legal status and assisting with tuition at state universities. After Trump was elected, lawmakers passed the measure to limit police collaboration with federal immigration agents.

Immigrant and civil rights advocates applauded the measure, known as SB54, as a way to encourage immigrants to report a crime to police without fearing deportation. Critics said it would make it too hard for federal agents to find and deport ex-convicts who are a danger to communities.

"We feel that San Diego as a county has an obligation to uphold state law and we hope that they also uphold the value of families and keep families safe and together," Adriana Jasso, with American Friends Service Committee, said.

SB54 supporters were expected to demonstrate in support of California’s sanctuary laws outside County Supervisor John Horn’s district office in North County Monday. On Tuesday the group would demonstrate outside San Diego’s Waterfront Park.

