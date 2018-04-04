Escondido Votes to Support Sanctuary Lawsuit Against California

The Escondido City Council voted Wednesday to support a lawsuit brought on by President Donald Trump’s administration against the state of California for its so-called "sanctuary laws."

City Council voted 4-1 in favor of the lawsuit in front of a packed house, making it the first city in San Diego County to do so.

Councilmember Olga Diaz, who represents District 3, was the dissenting vote.

The lawsuit takes aim at The California Values Act, a law passed last year designed to protect undocumented people in the state. Some say the law makes California a so-called “sanctuary state.”

The California Values Act prohibits local law enforcement officials throughout the state from asking about immigration status. It also bars local authorities from holding undocumented immigrants in jails until federal authorities can pick them up.

Two large groups of demonstrators, supporters of the lawsuit and supporters of sanctuary laws, faced off outside of the municipal building prior to the meeting which was elongated by nearly three hours of public comment before the vote was held.