NBC 7's Sheena Parveen has the latest weather, some upcoming changes in San Diego's months-long dry and hot temperatures.

A shift in San Diego's weather pattern will take the region from unseasonably hot and dry conditions to cool and rainy fall-like weather this week.

Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees within three days as a cold front from the north clashes with tropical moisture from the south, according to the National Weather Service.

"This sets the stage for widespread rain and areas of heavy rain with mountain snowfall," according to the National Weather Service.

The shift is drastic, considering San Diego County was under a Red Flag Warning due to hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds that had the potential to spark dangerous wildfires just days earlier.

#Snow? say what? it is hot right now, yes offshore flow from the Baja system continues but a cold polar storm is dropping down from the north for Tuesday and Wednesday and the 2 will merge for rain, thunder and then cold and mountain snow on Wednesday! #CAWXpic.twitter.com/bj4Bp4VE7n — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 18, 2019

Storm clouds will begin to form near the U.S.-Mexico border and along the coast on Tuesday with the first sprinkles likely touching down later that evening. Before the storm system moves out of the area on Thursday, up to an inch or more of rain is expected, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

San Diego County will likely see the most significant rainfall between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Southern California mountains above 6,000 feet may even be topped with snow, though it is unlikely that San Diego's ranges will get anything more than a dusting.

What is more likely from this storm system is thunderstorms and flash flooding, according to the NWS. A flash flood watch was set to go into effect for inland areas, mountains and deserts from Tuesday evening into Thursday.

Parveen said the storm will bring the first significant rainfall of the fall season, which began on Sept. 23.

This rainfall comes after the National Drought Mitigation Center Thursday designated much of California, including San Diego and Imperial Counties, as "abnormally dry" to "moderate drought" in some areas, for the first time since early 2019.

San Diego has not seen any rain for months, but this coming rainfall probably will not reverse the beginning signs of drought. Two inches of rain would be needed to bring San Diego out of its rain deficit, NBC 7 reported Friday.