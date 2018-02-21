Drugs, Gun Found in SDSU Rec Center Locker: DEA

A former San Diego State University student was arrested and booked on drug charges as part of an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, NBC 7 has confirmed.

DEA agents searched a locker at the SDSU Aztec Recreation Center and seized prescription drugs, cocaine, and a weapon out of the locker, according to an agency official.

The discovery led law enforcement authorities to arrest Christopher Hudson, 25, of San Diego.

Hudson is a 2015 graduate of SDSU, according to university officials.

The arrest did not occur on campus, officials said.

“San Diego State University is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all students, faculty, staff and campus visitors,” SDSU Spokesperson Jill Esterbrooks said. “The University Police Department and campus stakeholders collaborate with other law enforcement agencies to enforce local, state and federal drug and firearms laws on campus.”

She added that students and faculty are encouraged to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Hudson was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of possess for sale non-narcotic controlled substances, including stimulants, “party drugs” and illegal steroids in addition to methamphetamine.

He was held on $20,000 bail. His case was handed over to the District Attorney's Office for review.