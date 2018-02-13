Pursuit Suspect Seen Near Schools in Chollas View: PD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Pursuit Suspect Seen Near Schools in Chollas View: PD

A suspect wanted by police was seen on foot near Gompers Preparatory Academy and Horton Elementary School in Chollas View, prompting lockdowns on both campuses

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three Reasons La Jolla UTC Has the Best Dining Options for Employees
    Google Maps
    Gompers Preparatory Academy was one of two schools placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday during a police pursuit in the Chollas View area.

    A suspect being pursued by law enforcement in San Diego’s Chollas View community Tuesday was seen near two elementary schools in the area, prompting the campuses to go on brief lockdowns.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the suspect was, at first, being pursued by car by deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

    By 1:30 p.m., the suspect was no longer in a car and had fled on foot. SDPD officers were searching for the man near Guymon Street.

    Police said the suspect was seen near the campus of Gompers Preparatory Academy on 47th Street and near Horton Elementary School on Guymon Street.

    San Diego Unified School District spokesperson Maureen Magee soon confirmed that both schools had been placed on lockdown as a precaution. Magee said other nearby schools were not on lockdown.

    Just after 2:05 p.m., police confirmed the pursuit suspect had been arrested. Officers would soon be clearing the campuses.

    No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

    It is unclear, at this point, why the suspect was being pursued in the first place.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices