Gompers Preparatory Academy was one of two schools placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday during a police pursuit in the Chollas View area.

A suspect being pursued by law enforcement in San Diego’s Chollas View community Tuesday was seen near two elementary schools in the area, prompting the campuses to go on brief lockdowns.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the suspect was, at first, being pursued by car by deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

By 1:30 p.m., the suspect was no longer in a car and had fled on foot. SDPD officers were searching for the man near Guymon Street.

Police said the suspect was seen near the campus of Gompers Preparatory Academy on 47th Street and near Horton Elementary School on Guymon Street.

San Diego Unified School District spokesperson Maureen Magee soon confirmed that both schools had been placed on lockdown as a precaution. Magee said other nearby schools were not on lockdown.

Just after 2:05 p.m., police confirmed the pursuit suspect had been arrested. Officers would soon be clearing the campuses.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

It is unclear, at this point, why the suspect was being pursued in the first place.