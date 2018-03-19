SD City Council to Consider Salary Increases for Councilmembers, Mayor

The City Council will consider a proposal at their meeting Monday afternoon to increase City Council salaries, including the mayor.

The proposal would increase City Council salaries from $75,386 to $80,361.

The mayor's salary would increase from $100,464 to $107,095. Kevin Faulconer is currently the Mayor of San Diego.

This increase would take effect on July 1, 2019.

The meeting is in accordance with a city charter that says the Salary Setting Commission should meet every two years to make recommendations to the City Council on salaries for the Mayor and councilmembers for the following two fiscal years.

The City Council may adopt the salaries as recommended, or in some lesser amount, but may not increase the amount.

The report from the Salary Setting Commission was first released February 2, 2018.

Also on the agenda is a proposed reduction in taxicab insurance requirements.

It is a resolution that would authorize the Mayor to tell the MTS CEO that the City of San Diego will reduce taxicab insurance requirements to $350,000.

The public meeting is at 2 p.m. Monday at San Diego City Administration Building on the 12th floor in the Council Chambers.