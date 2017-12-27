Thieves Target 5 Local Restaurants on Christmas

NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports on an investigation into a series of robberies that have struck stores and restaurants in Fallbrook. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

Five businesses in Fallbrook were targets of overnight burglaries Monday.

All five businesses had to board up their front doors after the suspects smashed the glass to get inside.

One of the store owners, Steve Lim, of Yuma Sushi, saw surveillance video of the intrusion on his restaurant and said two suspects wearing hoods used a hammer to smash the glass.

His store is located in the Grocery Outlet Plaza, off Mission Road.

A Little Caesar’s Pizza restaurant a few doors down from him was also targeted, as was a Thai restaurant a little further down.

Lim told NBC 7 that the surveillance footage showed the suspects trying to gain access to his cash register, but when they couldn’t, they ran out of the store.

Most of the managers and owners believe money was the motive because they did inventory checks and were not missing anything else from their stores.

In the Albertson’s Plaza off Mission Road, on the opposite side of the road from the three targeted restaurants, two other restaurants were also targeted.

An employee for Rosa’s Mexican Restaurant showed up for her shift to find shattered glass everywhere.

She told NBC 7, “We were all happy to be back to work after one day off and we see this. It’s sad.”

After speaking with store managers for Rosa’s, Domino’s Pizza and Yuma Sushi, all three restaurants told NBC 7 they do not leave cash in the store overnight.

Most of the damage was having to replace their doors for a couple hundred dollars.

The investigation into the crimes is still underway. Sheriff’s detectives have not confirmed the incidents are related.