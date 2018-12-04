Red Fox Room on El Cajon Boulevard Set to Shut Its Doors

The steakhouse and piano bar has been a favorite for many in San Diego for years. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The popular Red Fox Room, connected to the Lafayette Hotel on El Cajon Boulevard in North Park will be shutting its doors soon.

"I love that it's a family neighborhood restaurant that has great food," said Rick Roseth. He lives in Rancho Peñasquitos and makes the drive down every week to the Red Fox. "I've been coming here for 47 years ever since my grandfather brought me."

Patrons enjoy the quaint, historic interior and live entertainment. The kitchen serves steaks, burgers, sandwiches, seafood and salads and there is a full bar with drinks.

"I always get the grilled ham and Swiss on sourdough," said Roseth. "I've had it around 3,000 times."

Since the year 1966, the Demos family has owned the restaurant. Jim Demos, the current owner said he could not comment much right now on why the restaurant was closing, however, he did confirm the lease was not being renewed.

"I'm bummed, added Roseth."It's an iconic part of San Diego. It's therapy for me to come here. The people are like family, everyone who works here."

Demos said he expects that the restaurant will close its doors in March 2019. But he added he is talking to the City of San Diego and working on permits to move the establishment somewhere in town.