Ray Chavez in December 2016 -- when he was 104 years old.

Ray Chavez, the oldest veteran survivor of the Attack on Pearl Harbor, has died, his loved ones confirmed.

Chavez died overnight, peacefully in his sleep, his cousin told NBC 7. He was 106 years old. Until his death, the Poway resident had been the oldest living veteran survivor of Pearl Harbor.

Last March, the veteran celebrated his 105th birthday with a solid workout at his gym. A couple days later, a big party was held for him on the flight deck aboard the USS Midway.

At that time, Chavez told NBC 7 he had hit the gym on his birthday so he could feel like he had earned himself a piece of cake. Even at 105, he was quick-witted, charismatic and humble.

Oldest Pearl Harbor Vet Blows Out Candles on 105th Birthday

Ray Chavez enjoyed cake with family and friends at his 105th birthday party on Friday. (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)

Chavez served missions on a minesweeper and attack transport ship 77 years ago and responded to Pearl Harbor on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.

Over the past few years, the veteran often answered questions posed by the media about how he had made it through such a long life so happy and healthy.

"Obey the laws, for one thing," Chavez once said, sternly.

He also said making friends was high on his list.

On his last birthday, he said his wish for the coming year was this: “Whatever good comes along, I wish everybody would share it.”

Chavez was also asked about what had been the best piece of life advice he had ever received.

2 Oldest Pearl Harbor Survivors Reunite 74 Years Later

Two of the oldest known survivors of the Pearl Harbor attacks have reunited. Veterans Ray Chavez, 103, and Jim Downing, 102, reflected on their unbreakable bond. NBC 7's Matt Rascon reports. (Published Friday, July 3, 2015)

“To get as much education as you can and also to be kind to all people, especially the elderly and the less fortunate. That’s what I remember most,” he said.

That advice came from his parents.

Chavez recalled being called to active duty as one of the most important memories of his life.

“War. Being in right in the middle of it,” Chavez said. “It was quite a surprise. I saw everything. Smoke and fire.”

As the oldest living veteran of the attack, Chavez flew to Honolulu to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in December 2016. He was accompanied by his daughter, a U.S. Navy veteran, and escorted by San Diego firefighter Mitch Mendler and retired New York firefighter Joe Torillo, a survivor of the 9/11 attacks.

In July 2015, Chavez reunited with Jim Downing, 102, in San Diego more than 74 years after they served together in the military. Together, the duo reflected on their unbreakable bond.

WWII, Pearl Harbor Vet Spotted Oddity that Tipped Off Attack