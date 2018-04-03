Marine Vet Fled to Central America After Girlfriend's Killing: SDPD

San Diego County Crime Stoppers released these images regarding Raymond McLeod who is wanted for murder.

A U.S. Marine veteran wanted in the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego may be traveling in Central America, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday.

Raymond McLeod, 34, is wanted for the killing of Krystal Mitchell in Allied Gardens on June 10, 2016.

An $11,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Mitchell, 30, was found in an apartment on Mission Gorge Road. The Arizona woman and McLeod were visiting friends when she died, police said.

Woman Found Dead in Allied Gardens Apartment

A woman was found dead in a condo in Allied Gardens Friday. Detectives have deemed her death suspicious. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports. (Published Saturday, June 11, 2016)

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives deemed her death suspicious but offered little details beyond that she had trauma to her chest area as the investigation is ongoing.



San Diego police released images of McLeod's chest, shoulder and arm tattoos. One image shows him during a workout at the gym. There are also images where he is bearded as well as clean shaven.

McLeod is described as 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds. Police said he may have access to weapons.

He is from the Phoenix area and uses the names "RJ", "Matt" or "Mateo."

Anyone with information on McLeod or his whereabouts can contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or SDPD dispatch at (619) 531-2000, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.