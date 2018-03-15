Storm Brings Rainfall to San Diego

Wet roads greeted San Diegans for the morning commute on Thursday as the second in a series of winter storms dumped rain on many parts of the county.

The National Weather Service said the showers will be ending this morning with just a few showers lingering along the coastal mountain slopes this afternoon.

Additional rainfall amounts will be light, according to the NWS.

A band of rain will go through mostly before 11 a.m., according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

"Sunshine taking over as we head into this afternoon," Kodesh said.



