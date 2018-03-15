Storm Brings Rainfall to San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Storm Brings Rainfall to San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Jodi Kodesh's Forecast for Thursday, March 15

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Wet roads greeted San Diegans for the morning commute on Thursday as the second in a series of winter storms dumped rain on many parts of the county.

    The National Weather Service said the showers will be ending this morning with just a few showers lingering along the coastal mountain slopes this afternoon. 

    Additional rainfall amounts will be light, according to the NWS.


    A band of rain will go through mostly before 11 a.m., according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh. 

    "Sunshine taking over as we head into this afternoon," Kodesh said. 


      

