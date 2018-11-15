This season's Rady Children's Ice Rink at Liberty Station is open from Nov. 17, 2018, to Jan. 6, 2019.

Bust out those skates and get ready to hit the ice: the Rady Children’s Ice Rink returns to Liberty Station this Saturday, offering a chance to ice skate for a great cause.

The rink opens on Nov. 17 and, while it's one of many ice rinks opening across San Diego County this season, this one stands out because its proceeds will support children fighting cancer.

Net proceeds will benefit the Thriving After Cancer (TAC) program in the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.

TAC and its program coordinators work with children and their families to help link them to services and provide education about healthy lifestyle choices, ensuring the best possible outcome for each child.

According to Rady Children's Hospital, 75 percent of kids treated for cancer will become long-term survivors.

Tickets to the rink start at $15 for adults and $13 for children; this price includes a pair of rental skates and a helmet. Discounts are offered for military service members with a military I.D., Rady Children's Hospital employees and groups of 10 people or more. Tickets are good for in-and-out access throughout the day.

The rink will open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday season until Jan. 6, 2019. The only days it will be closed will be on Thanksgiving and Christmas Days.

Rady’s Children Hospital is able to present the ice skating rink with the support from SENTRE Inc., NBC 7 San Diego, the ARTS DISTRICT at Liberty Station and many sponsors. To donate to the Rady Children's Ice Rink, click here.