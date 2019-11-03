A group of Poway residents want to honor a victim of the Poway synagogue shooting in April.
The petition to rename a street after Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was received by the Poway City Council and is slated to be formally approved on Tuesday.
Currently named Eva Drive, the short street in northern Poway near Kaye’s home will become Lori Lynn Lane. The handful of residents on Eva Drive also signed the petition.
Prosecutors said a 19-year-old nursing student, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, opened fire during a Passover service at the Chabad of Poway. The attack killed Gilbert-Kaye and wounded three others, including an 8-year-old girl and the rabbi, who lost a finger.
“Lori Lynn Lane meets the historic persons criteria for a street name due to Ms. Gilbert-Kaye’s association with the tragic historic event,” the city council report said.
Eva Drive sits in the Green Valley neighborhood off Stone Canyon Road, a little over 1 mile from the synagogue.
The applicant for the name change will eventually reimburse the City of Poway for the cost of fabricating and installing the sign, a city document said.
A notice of the pending street name change will be mailed to all residents within 500 feet of Eva Drive.
The suspect, John T. Earnest, now 20, pleaded not guilty to murder.