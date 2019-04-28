These Are the Victims of the Poway Synagogue Shooting

What to Know A gunman opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California, on Saturday morning, the last day of Passover

One woman was killed and two men, including a rabbi, and a young girl were injured

Deputies identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old John T. Earnest of San Diego, California

A woman was killed and three people were injured Saturday morning when a suspected teen gunman opened fire during a service at a Poway, California synagogue to celebrate the end of Passover.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, a long-time member of the Chabad of Poway synagogue where the shooting occurred, died from her injuries. Her rabbi, 57-year-old Yisroel Goldstein lost his index finger when he put his hand up as the gunman approached him.

Almog Peretz, 34 was declared a hero after he was shot in the leg while shuffling out a group of school-aged children -- one of them was eight-year-old Noya Dahan, who described the shooting in an interview with NBC News.

Here are their stories:

Lori Gilbert-Kaye: "Jewel of Our Community"

As a gunman unloaded bullets inside the synagogue, Kaye performed what her friends and Rabbi Goldstein are calling a last act of heroism when she protected the rabbi from gunfire.

"In my own interpretation, Lori took the bullet for all of us," Golstein said outside the synagogue a day after the deadly shooting. "She didn’t deserve to die right in front of my eyes."

The word "giving" was used repeatedly by friends to describe the 60-year-old woman, who has lived her entire life in San Diego. She leaves behind a husband and a 22-year-old daughter.

"When you ask me, 'Why’d she put herself in front of the rabbi,' it’s like, anyone who knows her, that’s what she would do," her friend Roneet Lev said.

Aftermath of Poway Synagogue Shooting

Both Lev and Kaye's friend Audrey Jacobs said that as the rabbi was being wheeled into surgery, he said, "Let everyone know Lori Kaye saved me."

Lev said Kaye was a pillar of San Diego's jewish community and was known by people across the globe for her acts of kindness. Jacobs described Kaye as a "jewel of our community."

Kaye was attending Saturday's service to pay tribute to her late mother with a traditional prayer for the dead. She was a member of the synagogue since its founding; According to the rabbi, Kaye helped secure funding that helped open the Chabad of Poway in 1986.

Lev said that despite the tragedy, the Jewish community will continue to "make this world a better place."

"She did not die in vain, Lev said. "Her death must bring goodness to the world. If anybody does some good act, whatever it is – calling a friend, saying hello, anything kind – would bring a blessing to lori’s memory and keep her memory alive."

Noya Dahan: "Too Scary to Not Cry"

Eight-year-old Noya Dahan remembers she was playing with the other children her age before the service started on Saturday when she heard loud noises as she entered the doorway to the synagogue.

Dahan described the chaos to NBC News, detailing the moment her uncle, Peretz, scooped up more than a half-dozen kids and rushed them away from the shooter.

"I was one of them and the person was aiming right at [Peretz] and he was holding me so it hit him and the second one hit me," she said.

Meanwhile, her dad was screaming, "everyone run! Run! Run! Someone's shooting," she recalled.

The 8-year-old said the whole incident happened so quickly it seemed like movie. "It was like too scary to not cry," she said.

What she does remember, though, was the feeling of getting shot.

"Yes, I definitely remember when it was coming straight at my head like, I'm like 'what's happening"' and then I realized that something hit me and didnt go out so I was really afraid," Dahan said.

Dahan said her family has been the target of anti-semitism in the past. Five years ago, swastikas were etched into their home and someone tried to light it on fire, she said.

"I'm still worried, like I still picture things in my head and I still picture the sounds and noise stuff and it's just scary," Dahan said. "But, um I don't really feel safe here. This is not the first and definitely not the last time this happened."

Almog Peretz

Peretz came from Sderot, Israel to visit his family for Passover, according to Jacobs.

When he first heard the gunshots, he immediately gathered the children and lead them to safety, Jacobs said.

He scooped up Noya and rushed the rest toward the exit, attempting to dodge bullets along the way. He was hit in the leg, but did not feel it.

He continued his mission to shield and protect the children of the synagogue. He said he couldn't think about his bullet wounds because he was nervous.

After leading a large group of kids to a safe place, he paused and noticed that he was missing one, his other niece, so he ran back in.

Terrified, but not immobilized by her fear, she locked herself in the bathroom and sheltered. The shooter was gone by the time Peretz got to her, and that's when congregants pointed out that he was bleeding.

When asked what led him to run back inside, Peretz said simply, "My niece."

"I don't care," he said, responding to whether or not he was scared. "She was alone."

"Because the kids, they stand in shock," he continued. "They're like frozen, they stand. I'm scared they'll run the wrong way. I tell them, 'No, this way, this way!' And I scream."

In the moments that followed, the congregation was beginning to realize what had just happened. Peretz said there was a sense of disbelief that they all shared.

Peretz saw medics trying to resuscitate Kaye. He also passed by the rabbi and saw he was missing his finger.

"You know, I want to forget," Peretz said. "I want to forget. I hope I forget that, but it's coming all the time."

Peretz said he hasn't been able to get the terrifying image -- the shooter standing there with his weapon raised, sight at his eye, firing rounds -- out of his mind.

He didn't eat or sleep that night.

Peretz is recovering from shrapnel and gunshot wounds in his legs and face. He has been released from the hospital.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein