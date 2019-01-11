Pot-Infused Craft Beer Hits San Diego Shelves

The brew contains 10 mg of THC content per bottle and less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume. (Published 36 minutes ago)

San Diego is a town known for craft beer, and now that marijuana is legal in California, it was only a matter of time before the two were merged.

High Style Brewing Company created ‘Pale Haze,’ the first cannabis infused non-alcoholic craft beer bottled in California.

Company founders thought of the idea because they loved the taste of craft beer but didn’t like the side effects.

“Alcohol gives you a hangover and will dehydrate you,” said Lyden Henderson, Chief Operating Officer of High Style Brewing Company. “It’s not necessarily something you can do throughout the day.”

To comply with state law, the craft beer is non-alcoholic. The company said they worked hard to make sure that fact did not impact the taste.

The brew contains 10 mg of THC content per bottle and less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.

“The THC molecules have to be activated first,” said Henderson. “We activate them as part of our chemistry and infusion process.”

Henderson said it should take about 20-30 minutes to feel the effects of the beer.

“That means by the time you finish your first beer you should know whether or not your tolerance will allow you to have a second beer,” said Henderson.

Consumers can currently buy Pale Haze at Mankind Dispensary in Mira Mesa and March and Ash Dispensary in Mission Valley.

Launched on December 31, the company said they have plans for a statewide rollout in the next few weeks.