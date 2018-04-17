A person and a deer have died after the two collided on a freeway in Bonita Tuesday morning.

The crash happened sometime before California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on northbound State Route 125, just south of SR-54 at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

CHP issued a SigAlert about a half-hour later. Commuters may experience delays for several hours, according to CHP.

No other information was available.

