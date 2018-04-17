Person and Deer Killed in Crash on Bonita Freeway, SigAlert Issued - NBC 7 San Diego
SD-Earth-Week-Desktop

Person and Deer Killed in Crash on Bonita Freeway, SigAlert Issued

By Christina Bravo

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Person and Deer Killed in Crash on Bonita Freeway, SigAlert Issued

    A person and a deer have died after the two collided on a freeway in Bonita Tuesday morning.

    The crash happened sometime before California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived on northbound State Route 125, just south of SR-54 at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

    CHP issued a SigAlert about a half-hour later. Commuters may experience delays for several hours, according to CHP.

     No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices