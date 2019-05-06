Oysters from Baja California Sur Linked to Disease Outbreak in CA: CDPH

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) says oysters harvested from Baja California Sur, Mexico are linked to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in California.

The CDPH said 12 people between February and April have reported getting sick after eating raw oysters from stores and restaurants in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Santa Barbara County.

The investigation is ongoing, but so far, laboratory testing of oysters harvested from Estero El Cardon revealed 6 different toxic pathogens, including non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Mexican authorities are also investigating.

The CDPH says shellfish sold at stores and restaurants is required to have tags indicating where the product is from.

People who become ill after eating raw oysters or undercooked shellfish should contact a doctor, the CDPH says.

The CDPH says shellfish should be cooked to at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit internal temperature. The department also warns against quick steaming.

More information can be found on the CDPH Shellfish Advisories web page.

