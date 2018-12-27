An out-of-control truck slammed into parked cars and destroyed brick fences in a Paradise Hills neighborhood on Thursday.

The driver behind the pickup truck for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle near Parkside Neighborhood Park north of state Route 54 at about 2:30 a.m.

The truck hit a curb and slammed through a low brick fence before crashing into an SUV parked in a home's driveway. The truck kept rolling and smashed through a metal fence, knocked over a cable box, then crashed into another parked car.

Brick and glass was strewn across the sidewalk and tire marks could be seen along Parkway Avenue leading up to the crash site.

A San Diego Police Department spokesperson said the truck's driver was not in custody as of 6 a.m. It was not clear if drugs or alcohol were suspected.

Both SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the crash. It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

No other information was available.

