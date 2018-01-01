Authorities are calling a shooting that killed one Sheriff’s deputy, injured four other officials and two civilians in Douglas County, Colorado, an ambush.

Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence 16 miles south of Denver on Sunday night. They had arrived and left the residence four hours prior due to a noise complaint, according to the Sheriff’s report.

When officials arrived at the residence a second time, 37-year-old Matthew Riehl fired off more than 100 rounds, which hit the officers and two civilians before Riehl was fatally wounded, according to the report.

The suspect was reportedly well-known to authorities, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, but no further details on the suspect were given.

“They all went down almost within seconds of each other, so it was more of an ambush-type attack on our officers,” said Spurlock. “He knew we were coming, and we obviously let him know we were there.”

The fallen deputy, Zach Parrish, 29, had worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for about seven months, according to the report.

Three Sheriff’s deputies and one police officer were wounded in the incident, but are listed in stable condition.

One of the deputies wounded is Taylor Davis, 30, a former deputy for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The injuries to the two civilians were also reported as not life-threatening.

The extent of the injuries to those wounded is not known at this time.

President Donald Trump commented on Twitter, "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"

Upon learning the San Diego connection to the Douglas County shooting, SDSO issued the following statement:

"The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has learned that one of the injured law enforcement officers, Taylor Davis, was employed as a Deputy Sheriff in San Diego for approximately three years. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of Deputy Parrish and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for their tragic loss. We also wish those who were injured and their families a complete and expeditious recovery."

