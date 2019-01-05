The Oceanside Police Department is coming together to help one of its own after a dispatcher’s husband was killed by a suspected drunk driver on New Year’s Day.

Sarah Williams is a public safety dispatcher and now the widowed mother of two young children, after her husband died while driving on State Route 76 in Bonsall.

Her late husband, Christopher, was killed just before 4 a.m. after being allegedly struck by U.S. Marine Private Adam Barooshian, who was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Christopher was a six-year veteran of the Navy. He was on his way home from his job as a security guard at Pauma Casino on the night of the crash.

Victim of NYD Wrong-Way Crash Identified

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports from outside the Vista courthouse where a Marine will be arraigned on murder and DUI charges Friday in connection with the deadly crash. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

Barooshian, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and felony DUI. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The Oceanside Police Officers’ Association created a GoFundMe page Thursday to help support Sarah and her family.

“Having a member of your family ripped from your life without warning is terrible, raising two small boys on a meager public safety paycheck will be near impossible,” the GoFundMe page said.

Roughly a third of the initial goal was raised in one day, totaling close to $9,000.

Checks are also being accepted by the foundation. It should include the words "Sarah William’s Family" written in the note section, officials said.

They can be mailed to 4141 Avenida De La Plata, Oceanside, CA, 92056.

According to the GoFundMe page, the Oceanside Police Officers’ Association said its goal is help charities, groups, and organizations throughout the county.

"The foundation is dedicated to serving and participating in our community. Donations will fund Police Memorials, Survivor Funds, Scholarships, youth programs, community outreach events, K9 units and much more," the GoFundMe page.