Victim of NYD Wrong-Way Crash Identified, Marine Facing Murder Charge

NBC 7 has learned the name of the motorcyclist killed in a wrong-way crash New Year’s Day morning and is getting a first look at the Marine facing DUI and murder charges in connection with the death.

United States Marine Private Adam Barooshian, 25, is being held without bail, charged with first-degree murder and felony DUI for allegedly driving against traffic on State Route 76 in Bonsall and running head-on into motorcyclist Christopher Williams.

Williams, a husband and father of two, was a six-year veteran of the Navy. At the time of the accident, Williams was driving his Suzuki motorcycle to his Oceanside home from Pauma Casino where he worked as a security guard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP investigators say because Barooshian, a Camp Pendleton Marine, has previously been convicted of a DUI, along with his probation status and the circumstances of the crash, he is charged with first-degree murder.

Barooshian is scheduled for arraignment in Vista on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

"We are deeply saddened to learn an incident involving Private Adam Barooshian resulted in the death of a member of our community," a statement from First Marine Division 2nd Lt Cameron Edinburgh read.