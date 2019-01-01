Wrong-Way Driver Strikes, Kills Motorcyclist on SR-76: CHP

CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

A wrong-way driver was arrested after striking and killing a motorcyclist on State Route 76 in Bonsall during the early hours of Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man was driving eastbound in a Lexus IS 300 in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Vía Monserate, just before 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol in Oceanside.

He then struck a man riding a Suzuki motorcycle head on, traveling in the correct direction, officials said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to CHP.

A third vehicle was hit with debris from the collision.

The Lexus driver was taken to Palomar Medical Center with minor scratches, officers said.

CHP determined the driver was impaired, citing alcohol may have been a factor, and then arrested him.

Westbound lanes on SR-76 in the area experienced some closures until 7 a.m.

The agency will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at (858) 637-3800.