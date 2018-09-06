Oceanside City Council Approves 2 Medicinal Marijuana Delivery Licenses

Oceanside will soon have two medicinal marijuana delivery services operating within city limits.

On Wednesday, the council approved licenses for a non-storefront retailer selling medicinal marijuana by delivery only.

The storefront shall not be considered a medical marijuana dispensary, according to the city attorney.

The city has already picked a warehouse in an industrial area where the delivery services will happen.

Proposition 64 was approved by California voters in November 2016 and the legalization of recreational marijuana took effect on January 1, 2018.

Even so, recreational pot stores are banned in the city of Oceanside.

There is a petition drive underway to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in 2020.