The Normal Street Promenade will accommodate the weekly Hillcrest Farmers Market and other community events.

Normal Street in Hillcrest is about to get a $2.2 million makeover that will benefit pedestrians and bikers as the area is transformed into a permanent public gathering space for the uptown community.

SANDAG approved funding for a project dubbed the “Normal Street Promenade” earlier this month. The plan aims to turn the area along Normal Street between University Avenue and Washington Street into a public space that will accommodate the weekly Hillcrest Farmers Market, San Diego Pride Festival and other community events such as movies, concerts, art fairs and street festivals.

The promenade would also include additional parking space realignments on Normal Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Washington Street, to accommodate visitors.

NBC 7 spoke with locals shopping at the Hillcrest Farmers Market on Sunday about the promenade project. Many seemed thrilled by the possibility of the addition to the neighborhood.

“It’d be great to set aside permanently a place for people to gather,” said downtown resident Sarah, “I’m all for it. Do it.”

The promenade will dramatically change the landscape of the west side of Normal Street in Hillcrest, between University Avenue and Washington Street. Added bike lanes, parking and walkways are all part of the initial proposal.

“It’d be perfect, this is the perfect city for it,” said downtown resident Allan Goldman.

The City of San Diego and SANDAG will work with the community to begin holding a series of workshops with Uptown Planners to develop a final concept. The Uptown Community Parking District and Hillcrest Business Association will also lend support to the project.

Community outreach will begin in early 2019; construction is expected to start in 2020.