New Stop Signs Will Protect Intersection After Surveyor's Death

An Emerald Hills community got good news after a tragedy hit them. NBC 7's Danny Freeman has more. (Published 4 hours ago)

Edward Dutton, 73, of Imperial, was working as a street surveyor contractor at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Winston Drive when he was struck by a car and killed. Eight months later the community of Emerald Hills said it’s because of the cars that race through the intersection. But that will soon change.

“We have had issues on this street with speeders for as long as I’ve lived here. And we've asked for speed bumps, we've asked for some kind of speed control, and nothing has happened,” said Judy Lockhart, an Emerald Hills Resident.

Lockhart witnessed paramedics trying desperately to save Dutton, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It's a miracle it hasn't occurred until now,” said Lockhart.

But something has changed. Not only will one stop sign be placed in this intersection but four. Four signs went up this week announcing that there will be installing stop signs in the upcoming weeks.

“It's a blessing that this is happening, I’m excited,” said Sheila Williams, an Emerald Hills resident.

She assumed nothing would change here.

“Because after something usually happens, that's it, nobody ever comes back to check on it,” said Williams.

But she credits City Councilmember, Monica Montgomery with implementing the stop signs.

“It's a quality of life issue, we don't want people dying on our streets,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery said her office had to bypass city staff to push the stop signs through.

“We hope that it doesn’t have to come to this for people to get what they've been asking for. But that's why we're working hard with our community every day,” said Montgomery.

Lockhart hopes the stop signs will be a lasting memorial to Dutton.

“Yes, I believe that it will make an impact. Because lives matter and a gentleman lost his life on this street," said Lockhart.