New Rapid Transit Connects South Bay to Downtown

SANDAG crews put the finishing touches on the bus stop at the East Palomar Transit Station Wednesday, and starting next week, a new rapid bus system will make going downtown a lot easier for many South Bay residents.

The bus line will carry passengers from the East Palomar Transit Station in Chula Vista directly into downtown San Diego.

Buses will head up I-805 in the HOV lane and arrive in downtown via SR-94.

The new rapid transit system is better for the environment, will decrease traffic and should save people time and money, according to SANDAG Senior Transportation Planner Jennifer Williamson. “South County has grown so much and really the only regional transit that we have currently is the trolley,” she added.

For now, there will be limited service during the week.

Williamson expects up to 4,500 people the bus every day. “Traffic in the South County is really, it's degraded over time and we're hoping that the South Bay Rapid service will provide another option.”

The entire South Bay Rapid Transit system be finished next January, which will include a longer route, more buses and more stops.