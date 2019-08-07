A rendering of the entrance to the new Jimbo's grocery store in Carmel Valley.

There’s already a Jimbo’s…Naturally grocery store in Carmel Valley but, come next month, a bigger version of the market will debut in the neighborhood, this time with an expanded café, a "plastic-free" water aisle and other bells and whistles.

Jimbo’s will open a new store in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. This location is separate from the existing Jimbo’s in Carmel Valley, which remains open until this new store opens, a rep said Tuesday.

A rendering of the pizza station at the new Jimbo's in Carmel Valley.

The new grocery store will be 10,000 square feet bigger than the previous Carmel Valley location and will feature an expanded café with both indoor and outdoor dining areas. The store will add food options like Mediterranean cuisine, an olive bar, a taco station, and a pizza bar with pies baked in a new terracotta Italian pizza oven. There will also be enhancements to the store’s coffee and juice bar.

On the shelves, reps say this Jimbo’s location will also stock a larger selection of packaged, ready-to-eat meals, expanded wine, beer and cheese offerings. The store will offer the brand’s 100 percent organic produce, organic and natural meats, seafood, a full deli, bakery and more.

The new Carmel Valley market will also boast what reps for the brand are calling the "first plastic-free water aisle on the West Coast." This means the store will remove all single-use plastic water bottles and, instead, offer a "filtered, refillable water station" along one of its aisles.

A rendering of the new dining station at the Jimbo's in Carmel Valley.

Further details on that part of the project were not immediately released.

The new location plans to hire 60 employees.

Jimbo’s has five locations in San Diego County: the original Carmel Valley store, one in 4S Ranch, one in Carlsbad, one in Escondido, and one in Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego, which opened in 2013.

The grocery chain – known for its natural foods and organic produce – was founded by Jim "Jimbo" Someck in 1984.