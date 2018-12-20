Multiple People Hurt in 3-Car Crash in National City

A car traveling along Paradise Valley Road veered into oncoming traffic, according to police, and collided head-on with another vehicle which then struck a third vehicle. In all, nine people were transported to nearby hospitals.

Three cars collided in National City Thursday, sending at least nine people to nearby hospitals with various injuries.

The collision occurred just before 1 p.m on Paradise Valley Road and Plaza Boulevard, according to National City police.

A Scion was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. The Scion crashed head-on into a Hyundai which then collided into a Subaru, Lt. Robert Rounds said.

Four people inside the Scion were sent to the hospital, Rounds said. One of them may have been a juvenile, he added.

The driver and three passengers in the Hyundai were sent to the hospital, police said.

The driver in the Subaru was also rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police.

National City police, San Diego police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene.

The crash occurred in the Paradise Valley neighborhood which is located east of Interstate 805 and north of State Route 54.

No other information was available.

