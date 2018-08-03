8-Year-Old Hit, Killed by SUV in Fallbrook

NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports live from the scene where witnesses are reacting to learning of the death of a little girl. (Published 23 minutes ago)

An 8-year-old girl who was hit by an SUV Friday night in Fallbrook died on her way to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The girl was walking across an entrance to a parking lot along Herald Lane near East Fallbrook Street at around 6:30 p.m. when she was hit by an SUV entering the parking lot.

She was transported to Rady Children's Hospital but died on the way there, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The child was walking with two family members. The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, stayed at the scene following the collision. CHP is still investigating and has not determined if the driver will face charges.

A man who got to the scene minutes after the crash told NBC 7 he saw a group of 10 or 15 people gathered in prayer for the victim.

"Ten or 15 people, some grouped, were standing up or crouching or kneeling down and stuff like that. And then I asked the lady who had been there longer than me and she said that they were praying because the little girl appeared to be dead," Garrett Duey said.

There were a number of people in the area for several different community events, including Movies in the Park at the Fallbrook Community Center where kids were watching "Coco."

It is not known if the victim attended any of the nearby events.

Alcohol and drug use is not considered to be a factor in this collision, CHP said.



No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.