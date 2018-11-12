A driver accelerated through the checkpoint at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Monday it would close multiple northbound traffic lanes at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry while "port hardening" infrastructure is installed in preparation for the arrival of the migrant caravan.

CBP said at least three lanes in San Ysidro and one lane in Otay Mesa would be closed "in preparation for the migrant caravan and the potential safety and security risk that it could cause."

“CBP has been and will continue to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States,” Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego, said in a statement. “These preparations include training exercises, deploying additional CBP personnel, and partnering with the U.S. military to harden our ports of entry and the border area between those legal crossings into the U.S.”

More than 1,00 Marines were deployed to the border last Thursday to begin their work with Operation Secure Line in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP said their specific duties include installing barbed wire to make walls less scaleable, and reinforcing construction areas so that people could not cross into them.

A renovation project is currently underway at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which is the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

The Department of Defense insisted last week that the troops were sent there to help CBP and nothing else.

In October, President Donald Trump threatened to close the southern border to address the caravan if the situation worsened, and CBP acknowledged Friday that option is still on the table.

CBP said it will provide an update when the lanes are reopened, and said it doesn't expect that to come until after the caravan arrives at the border.

Officials said the military’s involvement in the operation will be temporary. The end date for assisting at the border is Dec. 15.

Travelers headed north from Mexico into the United States should anticipate longer wait times due to the lane closures, CBP said.